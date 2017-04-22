Future nurses participate in WTC's pinning ceremony

Western Technical College honored 43 nursing students on Saturday morning during their traditional pinning ceremony.

The event held at WTC's Lunda Center was filled with proud graduates, their family members, and the faculty that helped them along the way. 7 students were also recognized as being members of the National Student Nurses Association.

Spring 2017 graduate Audrey Bradfish, who also spoke at the event, said that today marks the beginning of a bright future for herself and her classmates.

"Today is really important. It's the culmination of all of the hard work all of us have put in so far. We're joining a great profession where we're going to get to care for people for the rest of our lives so it's just a wonderful day where we finally get to see the fruits of our hard work," said Bradfish.

Barbara Krieg, the Associate Dean of Health and Public Safety at WTC, also noted the importance of the pinning ceremony. She said the event, which might be more meaningful than graduates for some of the students, is something that they look forward to since the day there began their nursing journey.

"We have a very full room and a lot of smiling faces. That shows that it's just not the nursing student's journey -- it's everyone's journey. I think it's a celebration of family and friends too," said Krieg.

At the end of the ceremony all of the pinned graduates recited the Nightingale Pledge, in honor of Florence Nightingale, as a dedication to a life of caring for others.