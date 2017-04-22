Mayo Clinic's electronic waste drop off encourages responsible recycling

Mayo Clinic held its first free E-waste pickup on Saturday in conjunction with Earth Day.

50 gaylords of electronic items including laptops, microwaves, and flat screen TVs were collected at the recycling drop off. All of the items will be taken to Dynamic Recycling in Onalaska for proper disposal.

Cindy Shireman said it was wonderful to see so many community members actively making the decision to be environmentally responsible.

"We're happy that we could this event and people could dispose of their electronic waste. We encourage people to get out there, pick up garbage, and really celebrate Earth Day," said Shireman

Mayo Clinic also sponsored the Linked To The Land bluff hike on Saturday. They are a co-sponsor of La Crosse's Earth Fair coming up on April 30th.