Warm weather means more pedestrians and cyclists

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the badger state suffered 18 bicyclists and pedestrian fatalities in 2016. With the weather warming up, it's important to remember to take caution while enjoying the outdoors, and while behind the wheel.

With more people out and about, it's crucial for both drivers and pedestrians to be alert, and to look both ways.

The La Crosse Police Department says pedestrians and cyclists need to remember to be visible, and to be predictable about the environment around them.

"It's one of those things that yes, pedestrians have the right of way but we don't want anyone to get hurt so make sure to be visible as possible, wearing maybe bright colored clothing and things like that but also looking at those vehicles." Brooke Petaska, Community Policing Officer said.

One last piece of advice for pedestrians and cyclists: ride where drivers can see you, which is 3 feet from the edge of the road way and parked cars. If you're walking or running, be sure to utilize market crosswalks and sidewalks.