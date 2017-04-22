Saturday's local scores
College baseball
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 3 - final/game 1
College softball
UW-Stout 4, UW-La Crosse 1 - final/game 1
High school track and field - Cashton Invitational
Boys team scores
1. North Crawford, 117.5
2. Kickapoo/La Farge, 105
3. Brookwood, 83.5
4. Melrose-Mindoro, 74
5. Hillsboro, 63
More results can be found here
Girls team scores
1. Cashton, 116
2. Brookwood, 75
3. North Crawford, 63
4. Hillsboro, 60
5. Kickapoo/La Farge, 58
