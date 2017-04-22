Saturday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday's local scores

College baseball

UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 3 - final/game 1

College softball

UW-Stout 4, UW-La Crosse 1 - final/game 1

High school track and field - Cashton Invitational

Boys team scores

1. North Crawford, 117.5

2. Kickapoo/La Farge, 105

3. Brookwood, 83.5

4. Melrose-Mindoro, 74

5. Hillsboro, 63

More results can be found here

Girls team scores

1. Cashton, 116

2. Brookwood, 75

3. North Crawford, 63

4. Hillsboro, 60

5. Kickapoo/La Farge, 58

More results can be found here

