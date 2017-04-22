Statewide program provides smoke detectors with no cost

Eighteen homes on the south side of La Crosse have new smoke detectors on Saturday night thanks to a statewide program.

WisSAFE aims to install working smoke detectors in every home. The La Crosse Fire Department with the American Red Cross canvassed homes on the south side to find those in need of detectors. Many of those residents are elderly or low-income, living with expired smoke detectors or none at all.

Lieutenant Steve Cash with the La Crosse Fire Department said smoke detectors are critical to fire prevention.

"Smoke detectors are one of the most important things you can have in your house," Cash said. "It allows for earlier detection. A lot of fires that we encounter, especially with fatal fires, occur in the evening while we're sleeping, and so having that smoke detector go off with early detection really makes a big difference."

Cash said another fire prevention measure is shutting your bedroom door when you go to sleep at night. He said that small act could slow a fire from spreading quickly inside of the home.

Some residents needed multiple smoke detectors installed in order to meet fire code.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross went through a checklist with residents to inform them about fire safety in their homes. Peter Knapik with the Red Cross said installing smoke detectors can save lives.