Earning a degree later in life: One woman's journey toward WTC graduation

On Saturday, Western Technical College recognized the hard work and achievements of hundreds of students at the 2017 Commencement Ceremony. Many of the students in that crowd were non-traditional.

Dressed in black caps and gowns, the students graduating from Western Technical College walked away with more than a degree. They walked away with a sense of accomplishment.

"I set out to do it," said Tammy Darst, a Western Technical College graduate in accounting. "There were times when I thought, 'Oh boy! Have I bitten off more than I can chew?'"

After graduating from high school, Darst started working as the accountant for her family-owned tree farm. Now, as a mother and grandmother, she wanted to further her education.

"When my kids grew up and were on their own, I decided to bump up my skills," Darst said. "I had been doing book work all along, but I had no formal training, had nothing beyond high school and had heard good things about Western."

She enrolled in the accounting program at a Western Technical College satellite school in Independence.

"At first I was very intimidated. I thought that I was too old," said Darst. "I thought that I wouldn't fit in."

Her daughter followed in her footsteps and enrolled at Western shortly after.

"I like to think that I inspired her. I don't know that I did, but I like to think that," Darst said.

She hopes to continue inspiring others who might be thinking about taking the next step.

"Absolutely don't let your fears get in the way of it. It is worth it," she said. "You get such a self-esteem boost and confidence. You will be prepared then to do whatever you want then after that."

Western Technical College offers non-traditional students a flexible schedule.

"Whether it's giving us a phone call or just stopping in, just have that first conversation about what it might be," said Brandee Ortery, Dean of Flexible Scheduling at WTC. "It's not committing to anything."

Darst will continue to work as an accountant on her family-owned farm, feeling more prepared for what lies ahead.

"I know that if I want to do something else--if ever the family business was something we didn't want to do anymore--I know that I have skills, and I can go out there, and I can fill out a resume, I can do an interview, and I'd be ok," she said.

WTC accommodates hundreds of non-traditional students every semester. A non-traditional student is any student over the age of 25.





