Speedway embraces technology for 2017 season

Dave Noelke joked the speedway is entering the 'technology age,' but in a way it is.

The La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway's biggest addition for the 2017 race season is electronic monitoring. Track officials, race teams, and fans will be able to track lap times and scoring from their laptop or phone using a service called MYLAPS.

"We can time in the cars in so much easier. The amount of data that the drivers are able to pull of these transponders is amazing," Noelke said. "They're going to find that out throughout the course of the season as it progresses and how their season progresses as well."

For drivers and their race teams, it means a more accurate measurement of lap times, for not only themselves, but everyone else.

"We'll get to know what everybody else is doing too if you're interested in that, kind of know how fast they are, if we have to work on our stuff or not," sportsmen driver Steve Bachman said. "It's cool that new technology has come along."

The seven-month race campaign kicks off Sunday, April 30 with the "Frostbuster" race. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., with the first race of the season at 2 p.m.