Sleepy Eye man who fell into pile of burning leaves dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a man from the southern Minnesota town of Sleepy Eye who fell into a pile of burning leaves and debris has died.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office said Saturday that 73-year-old Richard Emil Martinka died of complications from his burns Friday night at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The accident happened April 11. The Brown County sheriff's office says Martinka was burning the debris when his wheelchair tipped over. He was flown to HCMC for treatment.

