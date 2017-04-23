Find of device that looked like military mortar causes scare

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a device found in the debris of a garage fire in Ashland that looked like a military mortar round turned out to be a harmless training round.

Firefighters in the northwestern Wisconsin city discovered the device Friday and weren't sure whether it was a live round or not. As a precaution, homes within a two-block radius were evacuated.

The Ashland Fire Department says four members of a National Guard military ordnance disposal unit from Duluth, Minnesota, came to investigate.

Fire Capt. Dave Wegener says they determined it was just a practice round, with no explosive charge. The team removed it and disposed of it.

