Two La Crosse street projects to cause traffic detours

Two street projects starting Monday force drivers to find another way to get where they are going.

The first is a one day project along South Avenue between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Installation of new concrete panels at the railroad crossing is the reason for the detour. The city is posting detour signs for drivers to use Jackson Street and West Avenue.

Assistant City Engineer Matthew Gallager said local access is available and that businesses along that stretch will remain open during the project.

Gallager said South Avenue should re-open to traffic sometime Monday afternoon.

The other project involves the closure of the west half of the 200 block of State Street for utility work. The road will be closed between the alley and 2nd Street.

Local vehicle traffic will remain open on the east half of the block from the alley to 3rd Street and also includes the Main Street Parking Ramp. Businesses will remain open during the construction.

Gallager estimates the street will re-open for traffic by Friday evening.