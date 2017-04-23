Several road closures begin Monday in La Crosse

Motorists in the city of La Crosse will encounter several road closures beginning on Monday.

According to the city, South Avenue between Green Bay Street and West Avenue will be closed to thru traffic. The closure will allow for installation of new concrete panels at the railroad crossing just south of Green Bay Street.

The traffic detour will be on Jackson Street and West Avenue. The city anticipates the work to be complete by Monday evening.

Additionally, the west half of the 200 block of State Street in downtown La Crosse will be closed. The roadway will be completely blocked between the alley and second street for private utility installation.

There will be no posted detour, however the city recommends motorists use Main Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. The section of State Street should reopen by Friday, April 28.