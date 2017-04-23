Gundersen Health System receives national recognition

For the 11th consecutive year, Gundersen Health System is receiving national recognition for its environmental initiatives.

Practice Greenhealth awarded Gundersen the Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award, making it one of the top 25 hospitals in the country for distinguished environmental work.

Gundersen Health System, along with Hudson Hospital and Clinic are the only hospitals in Wisconsin to make the top 25. The hospital will accept its awards in May in Minneapolis at CleanMed, the national environmental conference for leaders in healthcare sustainability.