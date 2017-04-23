"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran dead at 56

The woman known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the 1970s sitcom "Happy Days" has died.
Officials say 56-year-old Erin Moran was found unresponsive in Harrison County, Indiana on Saturday afternoon following a 911 call.
Moran's TV credits also include "The Love Boat", "Murder She Wrote" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."
An autopsy on the actress is still pending.
