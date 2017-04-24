Medical Monday: Infertility Awareness Week

April 23 - 29 is Infertility Awareness Week. Gundersen Health System Dr. Catherine Ryan discussed the topic in Medical Monday. 1 in 8 couples struggle to build a family.

Infertility is a common problem which affects someone you know. Basic fertility evaluation will show a reason for difficulty achieving pregnancy in 90% of couples.

Treatments are available for virtually every fertility problem. Some are inexpensive and fairly easy, some are high-tech and carry a higher price tag - but with appropriate treatment, the majority of couples will conceive successfully. They offer a full range of fertility treatments, from simple to high-tech, right here at Gundersen Fertility Center with excellent success rates and high patient satisfaction.

Any couple who has been attempting pregnancy for a year (6 months if a woman is over 35) should consider coming to talk to a specialist to find out what might be going on, and to see what options exist for treatment.

National Infertility Awareness Week is April 23-29, 2017. NIAW is a collaborative effort on the part of the millions of women and men diagnosed with infertility and the nation's medical, mental health, family building experts and policymakers to raise awareness about infertility.

This year's theme is to "Listen Up!" and was created so anyone who cares about the infertility community can feel empowered to do something that makes a difference, either in your own family building journey or to help someone else. Infertility impacts millions of Americans and does not discriminate based on race, religion, socioeconomic status or sexuality. "Listen Up!" and become part of the movement.