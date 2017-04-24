Dayton wants preservation agency moved to administration - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dayton wants preservation agency moved to administration

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Gov. Mark Dayton wants his administration to oversee the state's preservation agency instead of the Minnesota Historical Society.

Dayton says the agency would be more efficient and accountable if it's moved to the executive branch. The governor support for a bill that would accomplish the move comes months after the Historical Society took a stand against Dayton over Civil War art in his Capitol reception room.

The Historical Society is currently independent of state control, but relies on it for 60 percent of its annual budget. The society's officials and some legislators say they are stunned by the move.

Dayton's chief of staff, Jaime Tincher, tells the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2pVStEL ) there's more accountability to taxpayers, government agencies and businesses if the preservation office is moved to the administration.

