Man missing after boat accident on St. Croix River

BAYPORT, Minn. (AP) - -

Authorities say a man is missing after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Bayport.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Marquardt says authorities responded to a call about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Marquardt says a man and woman were on the boat when it began to take on water and became partially submerged.

Marquardt says the woman made it to shore and was not injured. The sheriff's office is searching for the man in the water and near the accident site.

No names have been released. The accident remains under investigation.

