Minnesota farmers begin planting under optimal weather

Minnesota farmers are heading into their fields for spring planting in a tight window of opportunity in which soil moisture, temperatures and sunshine provide optimum yields.

The Mankato Free Press reports that ideal planting time for corn is between April 21 and May 5, and after May 5 for soybeans. Farmers were already laying down seed by this time last year.

Farmer Bob Roelofs says planting the seeds is a delicate balance of timing with the weather because money is lost if there's a heavy rain after the fields are prepared.

A study from the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University found that more than 30 percent of the state's farms lost money last year, but it was an improvement over the previous year.

