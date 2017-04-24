Beverage company workers accused of stealing company's booze

Three employees of a New Berlin beverage company are accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of alcohol from the workplace.

Joshua Dempsey, Earl Roberts and James Stadney are all charged with theft. Authorities say they took the booze from General Beverage Sales Co. and then sold it under the table to multiple liquor stores.

The complaint says the missing inventory includes pallets of Skol, Skyy and Mr. Boston Vodka.

Police say two store owners have admitted to purchasing the alcohol illegally. Authorities believe the suspects stole alcohol on at least nine occasions.

Court documents do not list attorneys for the men, who face maximum penalties of 10 years in prison.

