Bus ignites in flames in Yosemite, Wisconsin high school students not hurt

As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley Park

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state

Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."

A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went dark

Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth Day

Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need

The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.

Farmers across the U.S. are worried about what will happen if the Trump administration presses ahead with its crackdown on immigrants who are in the country illegally.

New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance.

Last-ditch court appeals could block the executions of two Arkansas inmates who are scheduled to be put to death Monday.

Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

Supporters of legal pot say four people have been arrested after smoking marijuana on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

A Mexican wolf born this month at a wildlife center in suburban St. Louis is offering new hope for repopulating the endangered species through artificial insemination using sperm that had been frozen.

The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from General Motors Co. seeking to block dozens of lawsuits over faulty ignition switches that could expose the company to billions of dollars in additional claims.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (WKOW) --- A group of local high school students on a trip to Yosemite National Park escaped getting hurt after the bus they arrived in caught fire.

Nikki Lisiecki said it happened sometime Friday outside of the Yosemite Valley Lodge, where the group from Wisconsin Heights High School in Mazomanie were staying.

The flames got so intense, it caused one of the tires to explode.

Lisiecki said the group had come back from hiking. She was on the phone with her mom when it all happened.

“I like just thought it was our bus driver like smoking by the bus at first. And I really didn't think anything of it until I came back. And it was like really, really dark and it was getting heavier. And I’m like, I’m like 'Mom, I really have to go. There's a fire.' And then a bunch of other people started noticing, like right away,” Lisiecki said.

Lisiecki said no one was on the bus when it caught fire and no one was injured. She said she doesn't know exactly how the fire started.

The students were at Yosemite for a field ecology class. They were given a new bus and are expected back Tuesday.