Eleva man injured in dispute involving knife

An Eleva man is at an Eau Claire hospital with life threatening injuries following an altercation Friday morning.

In a statement from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they received a call at 11:38 a.m. that a man and a woman were involved in an incident at 50521 S. Main Street in Eleva.

During the altercation, the man, identified as Gregario Antonio Carbajal Sanchez, 36, was wounded in the arm by a knife.

As a result of that injury, he was flown by Med-Link helicopter to Eau Claire.

The incident remains under investigation.