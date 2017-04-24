Volunteers needed for Neighbor's Day April 29

Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse is gearing up to hold their annual Neighbor's Day event.

The day of service aims to assist elderly and disabled individuals in the City of La Crosse spruce up their homes for spring and summer.

"We have got a record number of people signed up to receive assistance this year so we're doing a final push for volunteers because we need more people there to help us make the City of La Crosse a better place to play, live, and work," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.

Volunteers will rake yards, trim shrubs, turn gardens, and wash windows.

"It's not only a way to get outside, to do something great in your community with your friends, family, co-workers, but it's also giving back to people in need in the community that can't help themselves," added Fox.

The event will take place Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tools, materials, and a free lunch will be provided.

MORE INFORMATION: Neighbor's Day 2017 Volunteer Sign-Up