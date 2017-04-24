Sam Shilts

Sam joined News 19 in September of 2014 as a production assistant. The following year, Sam picked up a camera for WXOW and split his time between the field and production.

In June of 2016, Sam became a full-time Multi-Media Journalist.

Before joining News 19, playing music filled up most of Sam's time. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Music-Percussion Performance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He's currently working on an associates in Digital Media Production at Western Tech. During his time as a News 19 photographer he fell in love with nature of a fast-paced newsroom, and hasn't looked back since.

Sam grew up a very shy kid in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin with his parents and older sister. Currently, he is now an only sort-of shy adult that has been living in La Crosse for over 10 years, and he's happy to call it his second home. In addition to playing drums as a hobby, Sam also performs in local sketch comedy and stand-up shows in the Coulee Region. In 2015, Sam was voted Explore La Crosse's Best Comedian.

If you have a story idea (or a good joke!) you can reach Sam at sshilts@wxow.com.