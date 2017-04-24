Scouts gift tree swallow nest boxes to the city

Myrick Marsh will soon get a new addition.

Boy Scouts of Pack 28, including Aedan David, decided they wanted to conduct a service project that somehow involved nature.

"It started out kind of in January because we wanted to protect the earth. We wanted to protect the tree swallows because they're a beautiful species," David.

John David, Aedan's Dad and the Scout Den Leader of Pack 28, said the idea came when they were simply enjoying the scenic views the region has to offer.

"One day on a marsh walk, we saw swallows, some of us. Never had seen them or noticed them before. They were drinking water while flying, what are these birds? We started looking more into it and found out their habitat is in short supply," said John David.

William Flottmeyer, a 10-year-old and member of the pack said according to their research and findings, there are only half as many swallows as there were 50 years ago and they need help with their habitat.

Deciding ultimately to build nest boxes to help expand Tree Swallows' home accessibility.

"They can't make their own homes in trees because they're really tiny. So they have to either live in old wood-pecked homes," said Flottmeyer.

Another viable option for the birds? Man-made spaces, but without those outlets they tend to place their eggs on the ground. In turn, the scouts decided to fundraise and gather materials needed to build 12 tree swallow nest boxes to gift to the City of La Crosse.

"If you want a great community, the only way it's going to be that way is if you get involved and it was really nice to see that direct involvement and I'm looking forward to seeing the tree boxes out in the marsh," expressed Mayor Tim Kabat.

The scouts determined 19 possible locations for the nests and will decide on the 12 best options.

Pack 28 members include: Aedan David, Miles Weatherford, Cal Smith, Harry Griffith, Oliver Buck, Rase Bakalars, Nathan Lindsay, Louie Berendes, Jace Massa, and William Flottmeyer.

Tree Swallow Facts presented by scout members:

Tree Swallows have a distinctive color pattern. Males are blue green above, and white below with black flight feathers. They also have a thin, black eye mask.

Females are duller with more brown in their upper parts.

Swallows are songbirds that are fast, agile fliers. They have slender, streamlined bodies with short necks and small bills.

Tree Swallows glide while flying more than any other type of swallow.

