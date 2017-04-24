"ParTee for a Cause: Chipping Away at Homelessness" event

A unique event at the Radisson Hotel in downtown La Crosse to help the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration reach their goal of alleviating homelessness in our area.

"Partee for a cause: Chipping Away at Homelessness" is an indoor miniature golf themed event with games and prizes at each hole.



Guests pay $50 for a full sit down dinner and hear more on the plight of the homeless in the area and the effort to end it.

Sr. Karen Neuser is the driving force behind the initiative and says the first thing to do in helping stop homelessness is be compassionate and treat the homeless like you would a brother or sister.



This is the first year of the event. Organizers say before the event they already raised $25,000.