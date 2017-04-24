Mom who made kids sleep in feces-covered room gets probation

A Mason City mom accused of making her kids sleep in a feces-covered room has been given four years of probation.

Mason City television station KIMT reports that 26-year-old Alexis Martinez was given a deferred judgment at her sentencing Monday. Under a deferred judgment, the conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Martinez had pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect of a dependent person. Prosecutors dropped two other counts in exchange for her plea.

Court documents say Martinez forced her children, ages 2, 4 and 6, in late August to sleep for a week in a room that had feces on the walls and floor.

