La Crescent to become "Tree City USA"

La Crescent, MN has earned the right to be called "Tree City USA". The official designation to become a tree city is accomplished with the achievement of four core ordinances. La Crescent has already established itself for it's work in budgeting for tree replacement and maintenance. According to City Administrator Bill Waller, the only element still required was having a designated Arbor Day. La Crescent will celebrate that first Arbor Day beginning this Friday.

"The city has been working on a green step program and becoming more sustainable," Waller said.

La Crescent will join over three thousand other communities around the nation that have earned the "Tree City USA" title.