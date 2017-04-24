Cool, wet conditions put damper on Minnesota spring planting

Cool, wet conditions are putting a damper on spring planting across Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that last week marked Minnesota's fourth straight week with fewer than three days suitable for fieldwork. That's delayed planting behind the five-year average for all major Minnesota crops except potatoes.

Corn planting is 6 percent complete statewide, well behind the 40 percent planted at this point last year, but closer to the average of 17 percent.

Fourteen percent of Minnesota spring wheat is planted, nine days behind last year and 11 days behind average.

Oat planting advanced to 29 percent, nine days behind last year and eight days behind average. But the oat crop is starting to come up at nine percent emerged, though that's well behind last year's 23 percent.

