What to do to replace a lost ash tree

First it was Dutch Elm Disease that wiped out many elm trees in the area. Those elms were replaced with ash trees and now it's the ash trees that are being depleted and cut down throughout the Coulee Region.

The Emerald Ash Borers have wreaked havoc on the local ash trees and as a result has diminished that species in the area. In the wake of the depletion, there are many cut down trees and questions about what to plant next. The sight of cut down trees is becoming more and more familiar.

Dan Stefferud, Certified Arborist for the City of La Crosse recalls how it all started. "The Emerald Ash Borer came into the United States about 15 years ago now, and it's come and hit hard. La Crosse, we're a little bit behind on the surrounding communities. So you go up to Onalaska or Holmen and some of those trees there's hardly any bark left on those trees. What happens is the woodpecker goes in and they go in for the larvae, strip all the bark off the tree, and girdles the whole tree and kills it."

The biggest question then becomes what to plant next that won't be disease ridden or susceptible to disease. Jeff Bredlau, Owner of Trees Today Nursery, has some tips on what other options are out there that are visually appealing and grow well in the area. "...Honeylocust, to crab apples, to hackberry. There's a lot of different maple trees that people are replacing them with. A lot of new shade trees; a lot of the new elms that are out. Aspen trees, things like that. There's quite a few."

There is one tree on that list that the city says they have too much of. As a result they don't want you planting them. That tree happens to be maples. Stefferud said, "The big thing is we don't want any more maples in town. I know everyone loves a maple. It's nice and full. It's got a lot of shade, but there were more maples in town than there were ash before."

In fact, before the ash tree debacle, 22% of all city trees are ash and roughly 35% are maple. Another reason why not to plant maples is that if anything devastating happens to them, 35% of the tree population in La Crosse could disappear.

After you find that perfect replacement tree, Jeff said you will want to water it frequently in it's first year of growth. Bredlau adds, "Really water is the number one thing. We also recommend root stimulator that builds root systems that first year, but water the whole first year. That's the big key behind just taking care of your trees."

Jeff says that he has seen an uptick in business with people wanting to replace their destroyed ash trees. Trees Today Nursery has the capacity to hold 400 to 500 trees with more than 140 varieties of trees,

As a final note to the allergy sufferers; if you're replacing your ash tree or planting any tree for that matter, a Ginkgo tree would be the way to go.