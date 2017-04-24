Baldwin encourages Perdue to visit Wisconsin dairy farmers

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is supporting President Donald Trump's pick for agriculture secretary and encouraging him to help resolve an international dairy dispute hurting Wisconsin farmers.

Baldwin said Monday that one of Sonny Perdue's first trips as U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary should be to Wisconsin.

Dozens of dairy farmers are losing a market for ultra-filtered milk due to a new Canadian trade policy taking effect May 1. New York dairy farmers face the same problem.

Baldwin says Perdue and the Trump administration should move quickly to make Canada rescind its policy and immediately help affected Wisconsin dairy farmers.

During a visit to Wisconsin last week Trump called the Canadian trade policy "very, very unfair" and promised to find a solution.

