Bill would legalize sale of homemade baked goods in Wisconsin

Sometimes there are laws you could break that you don't even know about, like the one in Wisconsin that makes it illegal to sell homemade baked goods.

That's right, Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that prohibit the for-profit sale of baked goods made in a home kitchen.

A bill has been introduced for state lawmakers to change that, but similar attempts have failed in the past two legislative sessions.

The latest proposal from Sen. Sheila Harsdorf and Rep. Jim Ott, both Republicans, would allow up to $7,500 of home-based good sales each year.

The seller would have to register with the state and meet requirements about labeling, training and documenting sales.