Bill would legalize sale of homemade baked goods in Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bill would legalize sale of homemade baked goods in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -- -

Sometimes there are laws you could break that you don't even know about, like the one in Wisconsin that makes it illegal to sell homemade baked goods.

That's right, Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that prohibit the for-profit sale of baked goods made in a home kitchen.

A bill has been introduced for state lawmakers to change that, but similar attempts have failed in the past two legislative sessions.

The latest proposal from Sen. Sheila Harsdorf and Rep. Jim Ott, both Republicans, would allow up to $7,500 of home-based good sales each year.

The seller would have to register with the state and meet requirements about labeling, training and documenting sales.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.