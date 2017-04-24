Gov. Walker says border wall funding not worth government shutdown

While Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin ) thinks President Trump has to deliver on his promise of building a border wall with Mexico at some point, he thinks stability is more important as Congress faces a Friday deadline to continue funding the federal government through the end of summer.



The White House has tied President Trump signing off on a budget resolution with funding for the border wall, but stopped short of threatening to allow the government to shut down if it isn't part of the plan Congress sends to his desk this week.



Asked about President Trump's first 100 days in office, Gov. Walker said he's choosing to focus on actions more than words. The Governor said he is happy the administration has rolled back regulations and has appointed a cabinet that's done a good job of handling a number of tough issues.



Gov. Walker specifically cited the performance of Secretary of Defense James Mattis, with providing a reassuring voice on a number of fronts, including North Korea.