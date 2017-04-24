Monday's local scores
High school baseball
La Crosse Central 10, Sparta 0 - final/5 innings
Ithaca 10, Kickapoo 0 - Ryan Granger (ITH): 4 for 4, 3 RBI
College golf - NSAA Championships, Round 3, Golf Club at Cedar Creek
Men
1. Bellevue University, +50
2. Viterbo University +75
3. University of Jamestown, +79
4. Valley City State University, +100
5. Waldorf University, +113
Top Local Performers
4. Joel Preeshl (VIT), +16
6. Taylor Hanson (VIT), +19
9. Eric Olson (VIT), +21
11. Drew Schroeder (VIT), +24
Women
1. Bellevue University, +131
2. Viterbo University, +166
3. Waldorf University, +187
4. University of Jamestown, +200
5. Valley City State University, +346
Top Local Performers
6. Heather Zuleger (VIT), +39
7. Danielle Ducklow (VIT), +41
8. Bailey Schmidt (VIT), +43
9. Maya Marshall (VIT), +46
