Monday's local scores

High school baseball

La Crosse Central 10, Sparta 0 - final/5 innings

Ithaca 10, Kickapoo 0 - Ryan Granger (ITH): 4 for 4, 3 RBI

College golf - NSAA Championships, Round 3, Golf Club at Cedar Creek

Men

1. Bellevue University, +50

2. Viterbo University +75

3. University of Jamestown, +79

4. Valley City State University, +100

5. Waldorf University, +113

Top Local Performers

4. Joel Preeshl (VIT), +16

6. Taylor Hanson (VIT), +19

9. Eric Olson (VIT), +21

11. Drew Schroeder (VIT), +24

Women

1. Bellevue University, +131

2. Viterbo University, +166

3. Waldorf University, +187

4. University of Jamestown, +200

5. Valley City State University, +346

Top Local Performers

6. Heather Zuleger (VIT), +39

7. Danielle Ducklow (VIT), +41

8. Bailey Schmidt (VIT), +43

9. Maya Marshall (VIT), +46

