Fire Damages Storage Building

La Crosse, WI (WXOW)
A fire Monday afternoon in La Crosse damaged a storage building on the South Side.
It broke out just after 3pm at 2300 South Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building. They contained the damage to an exterior wall.
The building is owned by Gundersen Medical Center.
No one was inside at the time and no word yet on a cause..
