Teaching cooking skills through dairy competition

The milk, cheese and butter produced on Wisconsin dairy farms are an essential ingredient in cooking.

Students from six La Crosse area schools competed in a Dairy Cook-Off on Monday evening. Though it was a competition, it was also aimed at getting kids familiar with skills that they need in adult life and also making them more familiar with one of their home state's most important products.

That competition was in two parts at Longfellow Middle School. Each school brought their recipes for pre-made mac and cheese dishes and for the second competition, a live timed competition for the best grilled cheese sandwich.

"I feel like competition makes you want to explore more and think of something different and unique," said Aurora Waite, a sophomore from Logan High School.

Each team had 30 minutes and free reign on what they could use and how they could made their sandwiches. Winners were decided by a panel of three judges.

"Just having something they're competing for, a title or just being able to say they're a winner of something gets them a lot more excited about what they are doing," said Courtney Samplawski, a family and consumer science educator from Logan High School.

But the competition was more of a spark. The real winners were the students developing cooking and nutrition skills they need in adulthood.

"We have generations of non-cooking families and that is contributing to our obesity and the health risks that are involved with not eating nutritious food," said Jodee Hoiness, a family and consumer science teacher from Lincoln Middle School.

Students found that simple sounding dishes can actually be much more and while they were at it, it didn't hurt to learn about one of Wisconsin's biggest products.

"Different flavors such as like honey chicken mac and cheese... [That's] something I would never expect, and I tried it and I loved it," said Logan High School Junior Isabella Chase.

"I think it's a good experience," said Waite. "I think it's a good idea to [cook] mac and cheese and grilled cheese being in Wisconsin where dairy's important."

Though not everyone took home a prize, the skills and knowledge they did take home were enough to brag about.

The winners from the cook off in the mac and cheese category were Longfellow Middle School with a blue cheese infused dish. Central high school took first in the grilled cheese competition with their sandwich, the South Side Pride, consisting of corned beef, Havarti and Swiss cheeses, sauteed onions and a fried egg on sourdough bread.

