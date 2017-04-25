Early morning house fire in Onalaska

The Onalaska Fire Department says no one is injured following a house fire overnight.

According to the department, a call came in at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting flames shooting out of the back of the home at 502 Birch Street. When crews arrived, they located the fire in the back of the house and within 15 minutes, knocked the fire down.

"There was one person at home that woke up to a loud pop and saw brightness out of the back window and escaped out the front," Chief Don Dominick said.

Chief Dominick describes the damage as heavy and said the fire quickly spread from its believed origin.

"There are eves that go along the overhang of the back of the house and it got through that and made its way into the attic of the home," he said.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause. In all, 16 firefighters responded, as well as Onalaska Police, La Crosse Sheriff's Department and Tri-State Ambulance. The department said no one was injured.

East Avenue between Abbey Road and Birch Street remained closed as the fire is investigated.