Help Delilah find a home

If you're looking for an older cat to keep you company, the Coulee Region Humane Society has the feline for you. Delilah is a 10-year-old, spayed female who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.



She is a kind, gentle girl who loves attention. Delilah is not the kind of cat that will follow you around all day, but you can always find her snuggled up in bed. Even though she is a little older, she is still curious and likes to explore.



She would enjoy big windows to bird watch from and a nice comfy bed to sleep in. She would do best in a home where she is the only cat or with another calm cat given proper introductions. She should live in a home with older children, because she enjoys her quiet time alone.

Visit Delilah or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

The Coulee Region Humane Society will host its annual Spayghetti & Fixin's Dinner Thursday, April 27 to help raise funds for the animal shelter's Spay-Neuter Assistance Program, SNAP.

The program is a collaboration among the humane society, local veterinarians and donors that offers income-eligible La Crosse County residents the option to spay or neuter their cat or dog at a reduced rate.

