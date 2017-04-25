Dairy Today: Fuel Up to Play 60

The Lambeau Field atrium was the backdrop for a series of seminars to teach local youth how to empower themselves to become better leaders.

Recently, 300 middle-school students from Brown County schools spent two days in the Lambeau Field Atrium to learn about leadership.

"It's an event to let them know how they can grow, how they can become leaders, how they can take that role with their peers and just improve, not only as a student, but as a person," said Ryan Fencl, Youth Football Coordinator Green Bay Packers.



Middle schoolers heard from speakers about how to become effective leaders and positive role models in the classroom and in the community. Some Fuel Up to Play 60 student ambassadors shared their leadership experiences with attendees.

"Fueling your body and making sure that you guys get the amount of activity that you need to make sure that you guys are healthy on a daily basis is really going to help you," added Jackson Salmon, a Sophomore at Bay Port High School in Green Bay.

Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages good health and nutrition for growing bodies, which in turn empowers kids to take an active role in their own, and their peers' health and wellness.

Austin Heim, a Freshman at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, said, "You have to get that good nutrition to keep you striving in school and being a leader."

Through the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program, not only do kids learn about nutrition and physical activity, they also learn leadership skills and how to work together to make their school and community better for everyone.

"As long as you're doing something to keep your body healthier, you'll have a healthier mind as well," said Salmon.

The end goal being to help students push themselves to go above and beyond to benefit others.

"It just feels good inside knowing that you're having a good effect on other people and they are looking up to you and that you know you're helping other people," added Heim.

The two-day event brought in more than 300 brown county students; the girls attended the first day, followed by the boys on day two. For more information about the program, log on to their website.