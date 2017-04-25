Report: Saints, running back Peterson agree on contract - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - -

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson tells ESPN in a statement that he's agreed to play in New Orleans.

Peterson has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once.

However, he played in only three games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. He also missed 15 games in 2014 because of a child abuse case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. The victim was his son, then 4 years old.

Peterson's last full season was in 2015, when he had 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

