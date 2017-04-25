House Republicans pass abortion bills

The Minnesota House has passed legislation that would increase restrictions on abortions in Minnesota.

The bills, passed on the strength of Republican votes, require abortion providers to obtain permits from the state's health department and would ban the use of state funds for abortions.

The Senate is planning to take up the permitting bill next week.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a similar regulation bill in 2012 and said recently that he's against any legislation that makes it harder for women to get an abortion.

Democrats say the bills are an attempt to hinder women's access to safe abortions. Republicans say added regulations will help increase safety.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.