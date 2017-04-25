Dozen states, RNC file in Wisconsin redistricting case

A dozen states and the Republican National Committee are among those urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal court ruling that said Wisconsin's legislative district boundaries were unconstitutional.

The states, the RNC and others all filed briefs Monday with the Supreme Court urging it to overturn the ruling tossing out the Republican-drawn maps in Wisconsin.

The states argue that the ruling invites "openly partisan policy battles in the courtroom" and gives any political party not in control a "fighting chance" of overturning maps drawn by the majority party.

Wisconsin Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Republican-controlled Legislature are among those defending the maps.

The states that filed a supportive legal brief were Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

