GOP Legislature calls redistricting ruling 'dangerous'

Attorneys for the Republican-controlled Legislature argue in a new legal filing that a court ruling striking down GOP-drawn legislative boundaries in the state is "dangerously" wrong.

The filing was made Monday, the deadline for groups with an interest in the case to present their legal arguments. Republican Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is appealing a ruling by a three-judge panel last year that the current maps are unconstitutional.

The judges ordered new maps to be drawn by November, but Schimel and the Legislature are asking the Supreme Court to overturn that decision.

The Legislature argues in its brief that if the ruling is allowed to stand, it will be "all but impossible" to draw maps "without running afoul of one prohibition or another."

