Student stabbed at Kenosha high school

Authorities say a student has been seriously wounded in a stabbing at a Kenosha high school.

Police say a resource officer at Bradford High intervened and immediately arrested another student for the stabbing Tuesday morning. A weapon was recovered.

The school was locked down for a time, but officials say there's no further threat to students, staff or the community.

A medical helicopter was called, but was later canceled and the wounded teenager was taken by ambulance to a Kenosha hospital.

The student's condition was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.