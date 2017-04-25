Student stabbed at Kenosha high school - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Student stabbed at Kenosha high school

Posted: Updated:
Kenosha, WI (AP) -

Authorities say a student has been seriously wounded in a stabbing at a Kenosha high school.

Police say a resource officer at Bradford High intervened and immediately arrested another student for the stabbing Tuesday morning. A weapon was recovered.

The school was locked down for a time, but officials say there's no further threat to students, staff or the community.

A medical helicopter was called, but was later canceled and the wounded teenager was taken by ambulance to a Kenosha hospital.

The student's condition was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.