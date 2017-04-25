Alcoholic beverages, containers at scene of deadly crash involving former "Bachelor" Chris Soules

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Soules, who's from Arlington, is well known for starring in the show "The Bachelor."

The Iowa State Patrol says Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora around 8 p.m. last night. This is about 15 miles south of Soules' farm in Arlington.

Both the tractor and truck went into the ditch and the person driving the tractor died.

That person's name has not been released.

The state patrol says Soules took off, but left his truck behind.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office then arrested him.

Soules made his first appearance in court Tuesday in Buchanan County. According to our sister station KWWL, bail was set at $10,000.

Technical investigators were at the scene last night going through evidence.

Today, investigators will be looking into what happened before the crash, where Soules was, what he was doing, etc.

Soules' preliminary hearing is set for May 2nd. The Buchanan County Attorney says before law enforcement could get to the scene, Soules allegedly left the scene.

Court documents say alcoholic beverages or containers were at the scene of deadly crash.

Court records show that Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.