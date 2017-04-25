Subject of massive manhunt has federal, state court hearings Tuesday

The man accused of stealing guns, mailing a manifesto to the president, and leading officials on a two-week manhunt in Wisconsin has two court appearances Tuesday.

Joseph Jakubowski has a federal court hearing for gun theft charges in Madison Tuesday. It's an arraignment and detention hearing. That means he'll hear the federal charges against him for the first time, often the first step for a trial. The detention hearing part of that is basically just the federal version of a bail hearing. There, we'll find out whether Jakubowski has the possibility of getting out of jail on those federal charges while the case against him goes on.

In Rock County, Joseph Jakubowski has a preliminary hearing for felony charges related to the alleged gun shop burglary. That's where evidence can be presented to determine whether there's enough evidence to require a trial. Sometimes there's witness testimony. But Jakubowski can waive his right to this hearing, allowing the state can proceed on the criminal charges automatically. The last time Jakubowski appeared in Rock County Court via closed circuit television, he lashed out at the commissioner.

Bond is set at $30,000 cash in the Rock County case. But Monday his attorney filed a "writ of habeas corpus,” which means he's challenging his detention and wants a valid reason for why he's being held.

