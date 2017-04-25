New drop boxes offer safer needle disposal options

La Crosse County residents now have safer options to dispose of needles and syringes thanks to two new drop boxes located on the north and south side of the city of La Crosse.

The boxes, purchased by Western Healthcare Coalition, are located near the boat ramp across from Copeland Park as well as between Fourth and Fifth Street in an alleyway near downtown La Crosse.

The locations, according to the county, were selected due to the high number of needles found in those areas.

"We've mapped out where most of the needles are found and these two areas have high concentrations of needles," Jen Rombalski, Director of the county's Health Department, said. "No matter why they're being used, we want a safe way to dispose of them so we can keep our children and families safe."

Rombalski stressed the drop off boxes are for more than needles used for illicit drugs.

"People who may be diabetic or give themselves injections need a place to dispose of their needles as well," she said. "These boxes serve as a quick way to drop off those needles without even getting out of the car."

Critics say the boxes enable drug users, giving them a place to dispose of needles after using illegal drugs. However, Gundersen Emergency Room Physician Dr. Chris Eberlein said it's important to look at the bigger picture.

"It's a poor choice, I clearly don't support people doing IV drugs," he said. "However, it's something that is going to happen and we have to face reality that we need to protect the rest of our community from all the secondary effects of this."

The boxes are designed to prevent someone from reaching in and retrieving dirty needles. It's also bolted to the ground, to prevent someone from trying to steal it altogether.

If they prove successful, Rombalski said the county will consider purchasing additional boxes.