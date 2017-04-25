Bowl For Kids' Sake sees perfect 300 game

An annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region got a little more exciting after a board member bowled a perfect game.

Bowl For Kids' Sake is the organization's largest fundraiser and last Thursday, bowlers took to Westgate Bowl in Winona to raise money for the cause.

Doug Zumach, a board member, has enjoyed bowling as a hobby his entire life.

"I grew up with it and I started young, like 6th or 7th grade," he said. "I bowled competitively for many years and I've had twenty 300 games so this was my 21st."

Zumach said most of the people at the event had never seen a perfect game, including Executive Director Jason Larsen.

"I heard people cheering a little bit and I was doing other things and talking to other folks and then I heard them cheering again and I walked over to see Doug in the 10th frame and bowling a perfect game," he said. "I had never seen that before."

Zumach said this perfect game was special because it was the first his wife has ever seen him play.

"It was exciting too because it was during cosmic bowling, which I had never done before," he said.

Zumach will look to continue his streak during the upcoming Bowl For Kids' Sake in La Crosse this Thursday and Friday at All Star Lanes. According to Larsen, there are still a few open spots for those looking to have fun and raise money for a good cause.