Prescribed fire helps refuge acreage to regrow

A controlled fire worked to burn 73 acres of prairie land on Tuesday afternoon.

"We call them prescribed fires because they need to be set with a prescription that allows us to keep the smoke away from people," said Terry Severson, a Fire Management Officer.

The prescribed fire was part of Wisconsin's Training Exchange Program.

"Which is a program where folks apply to come here and kind of hone their prescribed fire skills. We have folks from Utah, California, Nevada, Indiana, all sorts of states that are working here to gain more experience," added Severson.

The burn also aimed to restore the prairie by burning cold season grasses, allowing the warm season grasses to bud and grow.

Hallie Rasmussen, Visitor Services Specialist at the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge said the area will green up quicker than some may think.

"In a couple of weeks from now, you'll be seeing new plans sprouting up and it's really pretty fantastic," expressed Rasmussen.

Staff spread the flames using a drip torch and smothered them with a flapper. Taking factors such as weather, mixing height, and wind direction into close consideration.

"We have temperature, wind direction, wind speed. Also, mixing height, where it's going to mix because we want to make sure the smoke dissipates, it doesn't settle anywhere. Then we have to meet objectives. If we're not burning to meet objectives, then we're not going to be burning. So if the conditions aren't right then we're not going to burn," said Severson.

And don't worry, they ensured any animals such as grassland birds and rabbits had a chance to disperse.

"We want them to have the opportunity to get out of there so we just don't light it. We do some interior ignition to allow those critters to get out of the unit," stressed Severson.

