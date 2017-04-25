Skilled trade workers in high demand

Skilled trade workers like many you might see on new construction projects are currently in high demand. However, the industries relying on those skilled trades are struggling to find enough people to meet that demand.

The problem the skilled trade workforce faces may lie in the experience of different generations. According to Hartland Construction, what once was more of a prominent option for a career faces much more competition now. With demand increasing, that puts them in a difficult situation.

"The career opportunities today are endless compared to what they used to be," said Jennifer Westlie, Co-Owner of Hartland Construction. "Construction was just one of those main career opportunities, whereas today the gamut is unlimited and people have so many choices."

In the midst of a building boom, there are plenty of projects to go around but if companies like Hartland can't generate interest that puts them in a tough spot.

"I don't feel that the younger generation feels that the trades are a career choice," said Paul Westlie, Co-Owner of Hartland. "They're sadly mistaken. In this industry there are so many different job opportunities [where] a person can fall into place."

The trades now have to make appeals to that younger generation, one of which is financial.

"As the demand increases for people in the trades, you see the starting pay go up," said David Hahm, a trades instructor at Western Tech. "That's one of the things we like to highlight."

That trend seems to be continuing. Right now, the average starting pay for carpentry in Wisconsin is $13.16 an hour, with the median pay hovering just over $21.32 an hour. Some say more demand could push those numbers even higher.

"We try to offer competitive pay, retirement packages [and] vacation time," Jennifer said.

"A lot of the builders or construction companies around are offering those incentives to [students]," said Hahm. "The biggest thing is most of our graduates leave our program with no debt."

With partnerships and school involvement helping some youth discover the trades, there is hope on the horizon, but for now it's still an uphill battle.

"The awareness is starting to get out and with that awareness getting out I think more people will get involved in our industry," Paul said.

Despite focus on carpentry and construction, in truth most skilled trades are in high demand. Builders also mentioned another hurdle is interest level among women in the trades. Hartland Construction said they only had one woman the previous summer and have not had another female applicant since. That's something Hartland hopes to change.

According to Hahm, Western Tech offers summer trade programs that begin June 12th, for which seats are still available. The fall programs, he says, are full.