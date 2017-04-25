Midwest timber industry welcomes tariffs on Canadian lumber

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The upper Midwest timber industry is welcoming the Trump administration's announcement that it's imposing tariffs averaging 20 percent on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada.

The industry has been struggling in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The housing market crash in 2008 cut demand for softwood lumber used to build homes, including the products affected by the administration's move.

So industry groups in both states see Monday's announcement as good news for communities with sawmills, and for loggers who supply them.

The Trump administration and U.S. industry groups say Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood lumber industry, putting U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage. Canada denies that its practices are unfair says the new tariffs will hurt people in both countries, including American homebuyers who will now pay more for wood.

