Bridge project in southeast Minnesota on schedule, budget

The rehabilitation of a bridge in southeast Minnesota is expected to finish on time and on budget after the state transportation department ordered it closed nearly nine years ago due to dangerous corrosion.

The Winona Daily News reports the re-opening of the 75-year-old Interstate Bridge in Winona is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2019. Project manager Terry Ward says the sixth and final stage of the project will likely be open for bids at the end of May.

The project is estimated to cost $33.9 million.

Ward says the city's portion of the cost came in around $713,000, near the estimate made in August 2013. The city's contribution for the final phase of the project is nearly $434,800.

The bridge has been closed to all traffic since June 2008.

